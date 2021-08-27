US intelligence community review does not determine origin of Covid-19

The US intelligence community reached an inconclusive assessment about the origin of the Covid-19 virus following a 90-day investigation ordered by President Joe Biden, according to an unclassified report released publicly on Friday.

The intelligence community is still divided about which of the two prevailing theories -- that the virus came from a lab leak or that it jumped from animal to human naturally -- is likely to be correct, the report found. There is unified consensus among the intelligence agencies that the two theories are plausible, according to the report released by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

The unclassified report was released Friday by the intelligence community after Biden had asked intelligence agencies to "redouble" their efforts to determine how the Covid-19 pandemic began. Biden, who tasked them with declassifying as much of the report as possible, was briefed on the investigation earlier this week.

While the report did not reach a conclusive assessment on the origin of the virus, it did knock down some theories. The intelligence community assessed, for instance, that Covid-19 was not developed as a biological weapon, as some Republicans had suggested last year. The report says most agencies assessed with low confidence it's unlikely Covid-19 was genetically engineered, either.

