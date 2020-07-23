MOBILE, Ala. --A recent discovery at the University of South Alabama College of Medicine shows there is a contributor in the body that helps fight viral infections.
According to Glen Borchert, Ph.D., associate professor of pharmacology at the USA College of Medicine, his team found that the body pumps a new form of transfer ribonucleic acid (tRNA) fragments into lung fluid which helps target respiratory viruses.
The team at the Borchert laboratory at the USA College of Medicine are exploring why tRNA fragments are flowing in and out of lung cells and how this flow could combat respiratory viruses, such as the novel coronavirus. The team plans to test the tRNA fragments’ ability to restrict SARS-CoV2, the virus causing COVID-19.
The National Science Foundation awarded the Borchert laboratory $200,000 for further research into the discovery. The USA College of Medicine is the only institution in the nation awarded a grant on this specific research topic.
“With this funding, our work can go further as we begin to better understand how the body naturally fights infections,” Borchert said. “Once we’ve collected the data from testing the tRNA fragments, we can work towards more therapeutics for patients battling viral infections.”
The head of the governing body for Alabama high school sports on Thursday laid out a plan al…
Investigative reporter Brendan Kirby explains the end of the $600 unemployment benefit, unborn children getting virus
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – FOX10 News is committed to getting the facts about how the government’…
Mobile County Public School System postpones middle school fall sports, no decision yet on high school sports
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile County Public School System postponed middle school sports…
The number of COVID cases reported Thursday morning by Mobile County Health Department was e…
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Wave Transit System will suspend all Fixed Route Bus Services, to …
Local small business owners, you may be eligible for a grant to repay you for your efforts t…
USA College of Medicine research examines novel genetic pathway that could treat COVID-19, new viral infections
MOBILE, Ala. --A recent discovery at the University of South Alabama College of Medicine sho…
NEW ORLEANS – The Sun Belt Conference announced today that it will delay the first permissib…
Eddie Tyler Jr., superintendent of Baldwin County Public Schools, led a news conference toda…
AMC Theatres is delaying its opening once again.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.