MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The University of South Alabama is extending online learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic through the summer.

The following message was posted from @UofSouthAlabama:

"In light of the projections for when the virus may peak in our area, we have decided to extend the use of online learning through the May and Summer terms. Students will not return to campus for classes this May/Summer. For more information: https://southalabama.edu/coronavirus/"

