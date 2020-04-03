MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The University of South Alabama is extending online learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic through the summer.
The following message was posted from @UofSouthAlabama:
"In light of the projections for when the virus may peak in our area, we have decided to extend the use of online learning through the May and Summer terms. Students will not return to campus for classes this May/Summer. For more information: https://southalabama.edu/coronavirus/"
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Passengers from an ill-fated cruise were carefully freed from t…
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Airbus has donated 40,000 face masks to Mobile and Baldwin counties t…
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Alabama has now surpassed 1,300 confirmed COVID-19 cases.
The Mobile County Health Department (MCHD) is reporting the death of a patient who previousl…
For those of you running out of things to do with the kids, or just trying to take a break f…
Google (GOOGL) is publicly releasing the data it's already collecting about people's movemen…
Nurse quits her job in an ICU filled with coronavirus patients, claims hospital didn't have enough masks
A Chicago nurse quit her job in an ICU filled with coronavirus patients because she claimed …
Production of Corona beer is being temporarily suspended in Mexico because of the coronaviru…
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The University of South Alabama is extending online learning due to t…
If you're tired of going to the store for hand sanitizer only to see empty shelves, don't wo…
Countries across Europe are looking to launch tracking apps to fight the spread of the coron…
As a professor at Boston University’s School of Medicine and a geriatrician at Boston Medica…
Residents in Laredo, Texas, are now required to wear something that covers their nose and mo…
With almost 81,000 filing for unemployment in Alabama last week – and a similar deluge expec…
Journalist says she unknowingly infected others with coronavirus at her mom's 90th birthday party. Two died
Journalist Alice Stockton-Rossini hosted a 90th birthday for her mother last month in New Je…
EMTs in New York instructed not to bring cardiac arrest patients to hospital if no pulse is found after administering CPR
The memo was issued effective immediately on March 31.
Jose Mourinho is pedaling on an exercise bike to the familiar beat of "Sweet Home Alabama." …
The US has stopped issuing new passports, unless in a "life-or-death emergency,'' in an effo…
A feel good story for you in the midst of this outbreak. Through social distancing the commu…
City officials and county health leaders are holding off on a mandatory curfew and shelter i…
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.