MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Nearly 11 months after administering their first dose of the COVID vaccine -- USA Health has a lot to celebrate as they're now in the six digits.

Applause and cheers could be heard echoing in the Civic Center Expo Hall as USA Nurse Practioner Hannah Turner's booster shot marks USA Health's 100,000th dose administered.

"To make a difference in the world is what we need to do -- just one step closer to try and get back to as normal as possible," said Turner.

While the long lines to get the shot have since dwindled -- they're hoping it picks back up as the Port City is still less than 50% vaccinated.

"It's decreased a little bit more, but we hope to see demand increase as we enter the holiday season. Because we know we still have a lot of work to do -- because as I mentioned we are still around only 43% vaccinated in our community," said Dr. Natalie Fox, USA Health.

On average with their multiple locations -- USA Health is administering between 75-to-100 doses a day.

"We have to make it accessible. We realize that here (at the Civic Center) -- we have plateaued and who is able to come here has come. So we are continuing to go out," explained Sarah Kahalley, USA Health.

"Our push and our perspective on this is to make the vaccine available as much as possible to those who want it. Inform the people who haven't been vaccinated yet of what the opportunities are and what benefits of vaccination are -- and then make it available for them," said Dr. Michael Chang, USA Health Chief Medical Officer.

Among those now eligible to get the Pfizer vaccine -- kids five to 11. USA Health received their first shipment from the state Tuesday and began administering it's first pediatric doses Wednesday. They say it's a crucial step in beating the pandemic.

"Children -- when they get mild disease they can be a source of infection for adults and elderly people who are around them. So a way to protect older people, immunocompromised people -- those who are high risk is to immunize children," said Dr. Benjamin Estrada, USA Health Pediatric Infectious Diseases.

USA Health says they plan to hold a special Saturday clinic soon and extend their hours to 6 p.m. because most parents work and kids are in school. For more information on how to register to get the vaccine -- click here.