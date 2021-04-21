MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Continuing its efforts to provide COVID-19 vaccinations to anyone in the area who wants to receive it, USA Health, in partnership with the City of Mobile, has scheduled the several community-based vaccine clinics through May.

No appointments are needed at these events.

Community-based clinics

Friday, April 23: First Baptist Tillman’s Corner, 5660 Three Notch Road, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 24: St. John United Methodist, 6215 Overlook Road, Mobile, 7-11 a.m.

Thursday, April 29: City Church of Mobile, 3750 Michael Blvd.m 1-4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, May 4: WKRG parking lot, 555 Broadcast Drive, noon to 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 6: Riverside Baptist Church, 3130 Dauphin Island Parkway, noon to 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, May 11: Connie Hudson Senior Center, 1-4:30 p.m.

Friday, May, 14: Art Walk, Downtown Mobile, 5-9 p.m.

Thursday, May 20, City Church of Mobile, 1-4:30 p.m.

In addition to the community-based clinics, anyone 16 and older who wants to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at USA Health’s drive-through clinic at the Mobile Civic Center arena can self-schedule an appointment without a wait to be notified.

To sign up for the vaccine and select the time that works best for you, visit: usahealthvaccines.com

“We want to make it as easy and convenient as possible for everyone age 16 and older to get the vaccine,” said Sarah Kahalley, MSHA, BSN, RN, director of clinical resources for USA Health Physician Group, for a news release. “We use the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which is available for those age 16 and up.”

As of April 20, USA Health staff members have given more than 62,000 vaccines for COVID-19. Vaccinations began on Dec. 15, 2020, when healthcare workers at University Hospital and Children’s & Women’s Hospital received the first doses of the vaccine in the Mobile region.

In January 2021, USA Health expanded its partnership with the City of Mobile to include drive-through vaccine clinics at the Mobile Civic Center Arena. Drive-through testing for COVID-19 continues at Expo Hall.