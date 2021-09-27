MOBILE, Ala. -- USA Health, in partnership with the Alabama Department of Public Health and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, announced today that it has expanded access to COVID-19 monoclonal antibody therapies and will begin administering treatment at the Mobile Civic Center.

For people who are at high risk for developing severe COVID-19 illness and have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus or have been exposed to someone who has tested positive, this monoclonal antibody treatment has been shown to help prevent progression of the disease that might otherwise require hospitalization, according to a USA Health news release.

With the rapid spread of the Delta variant and a major surge in COVID-19 case rates, USA Health says it expand access to the monoclonal antibody infusion for eligible patients with a new 10-chair unit located in the Civic Center at 401 Civic Center Drive in Mobile. With the launch of the new infusion site, USA Health will be able to treat up to 70 patients per day, the news release states.

To confirm eligibility for the treatment and book an appointment, patients should contact 1-833-TREAT-COVID (1-833-873-2826) or visit sendgrid.net

If administered within a few days of the onset of COVID-19 symptoms, the one-time therapy is highly effective in neutralizing the virus and preventing symptoms from worsening, according to health care officials. The treatment is administered through infusion therapy.

“Our mission at USA Health is to help people lead longer, better lives. This new partnership serves as a catalyst for better care for residents during this pandemic, and ultimately, it is helping us save lives,” said Owen Bailey, chief executive officer of USA Health, for the news release.

“As we continue to see positive COVID-19 cases in our area, we are excited to be able to provide the underserved members of our community with this life-saving treatment,” Bailey continued.

"Monoclonal antibody therapy available through this new treatment site, along with the federal funding that supports it, will help ensure more high-risk Alabamians receive the care they need to recover more quickly and may prevent them from being hospitalized," State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris, Alabama Department of Public Health, said. "Low vaccination rates and the Delta variant continue to be obstacles in our fight against COVID-19. The additional access provided by USA Health and HHS to this life-saving treatment with the launch of this antibody therapy center is crucial in helping halt disease progression in these vulnerable patients."

In March HHS announced it was investing $150 million to increase access to monoclonal antibody therapy for high-risk patients in underserved and disadvantaged communities across the country. With support from KPMG LLP, HHS is developing new prototype models for expanding access to monoclonal antibody treatment and leveraging an existing network of health care partners to provide the therapy for underserved and disadvantaged populations.

USA Health is one of the first provider organizations in Alabama to join this national initiative. It joins a growing list of monoclonal antibody therapy providers supported by KPMG and sponsored by HHS as part of the federal effort to help end COVID-19 and improve health equity in underserved communities across the country.

In addition to the Mobile Civic Center location, more than 60 infusion sites have now been established or expanded with the following provider organizations: FirstCall Medical Center, Henry Ford Health System, Family Health Centers of San Diego, Cape Cod Healthcare, Houston Methodist, Beckley Appalachian Regional Healthcare, UMass Memorial Health, Spectrum Health, Jordan Valley Community Health Center, McLeod Health, North Mississippi Health Services, Baptist Memorial Health Care Corporation, Hattiesburg Clinic, Atrium Health, Ochsner Lafayette General, DCH Health and Community of Hope.

The monoclonal antibody therapy is the first COVID-19 treatment granted emergency use authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for outpatient use. A Phase 3 clinical trial showed that the antibody therapy reduced the risk of hospitalization or death by up to 70% in patients who received the drug intravenously compared to those who received a placebo.

The FDA emergency use authorization provides information on eligibility for monoclonal antibody treatment. The infusion treatment takes less than an hour, with an observation time afterward. Treatment is offered regardless of immigration status, health insurance coverage, or ability to pay.