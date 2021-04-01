MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - On Friday, April 2, USA Health and the City of Mobile will be hosting a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church Tillman’s Corner located at 5660 Three Notch Road on Friday, April 2.
This clinic will be open to community members who meet the eligibility criteria set by the Alabama Department of Public Health. It is poised to be the largest off-site vaccination clinic USA Health and the City of Mobile have held away from the Mobile Civic Center.
Below are the community members who meet the ADPH eligibility Criteria:
- Anyone age 55+
- Healthcare workers
- Essential workers
- People age 16+ with medical conditions or disabilities
More information on vaccine eligibility is available at alabamapublichealth.gov/covid19vaccine/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.