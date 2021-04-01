MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - On Friday, April 2, USA Health and the City of Mobile will be hosting a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church Tillman’s Corner located at 5660 Three Notch Road on Friday, April 2.

This clinic will be open to community members who meet the eligibility criteria set by the Alabama Department of Public Health. It is poised to be the largest off-site vaccination clinic USA Health and the City of Mobile have held away from the Mobile Civic Center.

Below are the community members who meet the ADPH eligibility Criteria:

- Anyone age 55+

- Healthcare workers

- Essential workers

- People age 16+ with medical conditions or disabilities

More information on vaccine eligibility is available at alabamapublichealth.gov/covid19vaccine/