MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Since opening their doors Thursday morning -- the steady stream of vehicles making their way into the Mobile Civic Center Coliseum hasn't stopped.

As of right now, they continue to vaccinate people 75 and older, healthcare workers, and first responders. Dr. Natalie Fox says now is the time to make an appointment online so they can get you in and out.

"If you are in one of those eligible categories -- we are able to get you in. I have appointment availability tomorrow and Monday... Even multiple days next week if that works better for your schedule," said Dr. Fox. "We even encourage people, who are not eligible now -- to log on and register -- so when the state approves them we can reach out to them by text or email and make an appointment to get them here."

The drive-thru clinic is pretty streamlined with people staying in their vehicles the entire time. Once people get their shot -- they are monitored for 15 minutes. A medical team is on site in the event of a reaction to the vaccine.

"Right on through and everything. The ladies were on top of it -- they did wonderful. That needle -- I never felt it," said Kenneth Presley, received vaccine.

They admit the logistics have been challenging. A lot of it has been about what has worked and what hasn't. In the last week or so they've tweaked out the direction vehicles drive into the coliseum and in doing so increased the amount of people they are able to vaccinate from 200 per day to around 500.

Zemma Myles just received her first dose and says she can't wait to be on the other side of the pandemic.

"It has kept us from going to restaurants -- like we like to do like once a month. It has kept us from gathering with our friends, and church services... So yes, it has hindered us a lot," said Myles.

While the process is a work in progress -- USA Health is already gearing up for the expected rush 65 to 74 year olds -- with 3,500 people already registered in that category.

"We expect another huge rush with that category. So we are trying to get our plans together based on the community need, the vaccine supply, the eligible categories on how to meet that need," said Dr. Fox.

With no Mardi Gras -- USA Health will continue to operate in the coliseum. But even though there's no "boom boom" -- folks are driving away with not only piece of mind but a little bit of carnival spirit thanks to Toomey's.

Since they started vaccinating in December -- they've administered 7,500 doses, including 2,500 doses at the Civic Center.

Dr. Fox says by registering and making an appointment -- they're able to not only be ready for patients when they arrive, but also follow up with them in the three weeks before they receive the second dose of vaccine.

Again -- it's by appointment only. To register online click here.