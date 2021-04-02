USA Health, in partnership with the City of Mobile, is hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic today from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. at First Baptist Tillman’s Corner.

There’s no waiting, and no appointments are needed for this drive-through clinic.

The second dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be given on Friday, April 23, at this location, 5660 Three Notch Road, Mobile, in the church parking lot.

Who can be vaccinated at this clinic?

Community members who meet Alabama Department of Public Health criteria, which includes those age 55 and older, essential workers, healthcare workers and people age 16 and older with medical conditions or disabilities. Refer to ADPH guidelines for a full listing.