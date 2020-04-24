MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Gary Mans, Associate Vice President for Marketing & Communications for USA Health told FOX10 News that as a result of the hospital's lower patient volume, officials have begun reducing staffing hours.

Mans said the, 'flexing' of staffing hours is to match the patient's care needs.

FOX10 News asked how many employees are affected. A spokesperson said she doesn’t have numbers.

“As the only academic health system in the area, USA Health serves a unique role in the Upper Gulf Coast as the safety net health system for the region. We are the singular home to many unique and resource-intensive programs including the only Level 1 Trauma Center, the only burn unit and the only Level 3 Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

One of the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic is that it is preventing people from seeking routine and non-emergency healthcare. The varying restrictions on people’s ability to leave their homes, and on what procedures healthcare organizations can perform has resulted in significantly lower numbers of patients at healthcare facilities.

While USA Health rapidly implemented a virtual clinic visit effort following the loosening of restrictions related to these visits, the number of patients we are seeing is in line with regional and national trends; nearly every healthcare organization in our region is experiencing the same issue.

As a result of our lower patient volume, we have begun to flex our staffing levels to match our patient care needs. We will ensure we are appropriately staffed to provide our customary level of high quality care."