MOBILE, Ala.-- USA Health has developed an online tool so people can show their interest in receiving a COVID-19 vaccination, it was announced Wednesday.

Those who would like to receive the COVID-19 vaccine can sign up online at https://c19vaccine.southalabama.edu/ This will only let USA Health know people are interested in receiving a vaccine. It will NOT generate an appointment for vaccination.

When eligibility of certain groups is approved by the Alabama Department of Public Health and when USA Health has enough vaccine to begin giving the shots to those who are eligible, the information collected through this registry will allow USA Health to contact people to then schedule appointments. Vaccinations will strictly be by appointment only.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience as we continue to work daily to give vaccines to as many people as we can,” said Natalie Fox, D.N.P. chief nursing officer for USA Health Physicians Group. “Right now, our limitation is on the amount of vaccine we have. When we have more, we can give more. Our vaccination efforts continue to demonstrate our commitment to helping all members of our community lead longer, better lives.”

Distributing vaccines through appointments allows USA Health to deliver the most patient-centered care possible, Fox said. The appointment process also allows us to track patients to ensure they receive both vaccines and achieve the highest level of immunity possible.

When someone becomes eligible to receive the vaccine and supply is available, USA Health will email or text those who signed up for the registry a link to electronically schedule a vaccine appointment. The link must be used within 24 hours or that place on the waiting list will be given to the person waiting next in line.

USA Health, in partnership with the city of Mobile, is running a drive-through vaccine clinic at the Mobile Civic Center arena for those who have been cleared by the Alabama Department of Public Health to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Right now, only approved groups including healthcare workers, first responders and patients who are age 75 and older, can schedule appointments for the drive-through clinic at the civic center. No one will be admitted to the vaccine clinic at the civic center without an appointment.