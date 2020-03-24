MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- An employee with the USA Health System has tested positive for COVID-19.
Gary Mans, associate vice president for marketing and communications at USA Health in Mobile, made the following statement Tuesday:
“A USA Health employee has tested positive for COVID-19. USA Health continues to implement all state and national guidelines to ensure we protect our patients, providers and staff.”
