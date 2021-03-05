MOBILE, Ala. -- USA Health will host a second mass vaccination event at the Mobile Civic Center from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 6, focusing on educators.

All vaccine recipients are required to have appointments. USA Health expects to provide more than 2,000 second doses of the vaccine on Saturday, more than any other provider in Mobile.

Today, USA Health is providing a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to approximately 2,200 educators and school staff in a mass vaccine event held in Robertsdale for Baldwin County Public School employees.

People who want to receive a vaccination can register at https://c19vaccine.southalabama.edu.

USA Health says its online registry is a fast and efficient way for eligible people to arrange for appointments to be vaccinated at our vaccination center at the Mobile Civic Center.

Currently, USA Health is providing approximately 1,000 vaccinations at the site each day, Monday through Friday.

USA Health has provided more than 30,000 COVID-19 vaccinations since Dec. 15, 2020.