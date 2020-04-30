MOBILE, Ala. -- Community members who wish to send encouraging messages to patients or USA Health employees on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic may submit them online through USA Health’s new Caring Connections Program.

Visitors to the Caring Connections page on the USA Health website will find an online form that allows them to submit general messages for patients or employees at USA Health hospitals or outpatient clinics. Users may give their names or remain anonymous.

“We at USA Health are inspired daily by the encouragement our healthcare providers are getting from the community,” said Kim Waren, director of patient relations at USA Health. “We recognize the power of positive words, and we want to make it easy for people to send these messages both to our employees and patients. We want to hear from you.”

Names or other identifying information are removed to protect patient privacy, Waren said. Personal messages to a patient or employee will be communicated to the specified recipient.

To submit a message of encouragement online, visit usahealthsystem.com/caring-connections.

To send a handwritten card, email an image to kweeks@health.southalabama.edu.