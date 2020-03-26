MOBILE, Ala. -- With the safety and convenience of patients in mind during the COVID-19 outbreak, USA Health is now providing virtual visits for new and established patients with basic medical needs.
According to a USA Health news release, the virtual visits can be for initial consultations, post-operation follow-ups, and other health needs that don’t require an in-person visit.
Virtual visits are patient appointments conducted by using audio-visual technologies such as a smart phone with video capabilities that allow a patient and a healthcare provider to interact without physical contact. Participants must have an email address and computer or phone with a camera to take part.
To make an appointment or schedule a virtual visit, call 251-434-3711.
Shelby Smith, director of care access at USA Health, said healthcare providers and staff members have been quick to respond to the need of moving to virtual visits.
“By moving quickly, it has allowed us to demonstrate the commitment to our patients, community and USA Health employees that the safety and well-being of all is of highest priority,” Smith said. “When the dust settles, I am confident that the insights our health system has learned through this rapid response to operationalize virtual visits will help us further develop a great long-term telemedicine strategy.”
