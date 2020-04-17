MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - USA Health tested more than 1,150 patients for the COVID-19 virus during the first 10 days the public site has been open, from April 6-17, at Ladd-Peebles Stadium near downtown Mobile. As of Thursday, April 16, at least 54 of those tests were positive, and results for a minimal number of tests are still pending.

“Testing remains vital in our community as we seek to understand the prevalence of COVID-19,” said Michael Chang, M.D., chief medical officer for USA Health. “With public health officials predicting a peak in cases in Alabama in the next few days, having an idea of who may need to be hospitalized or receive follow-up care allows us to better meet the needs of our patients and our community.”

As a reminder, potential patients will be required to be screened by phone to determine if testing is needed. If that’s the case, patients will be given a virtual appointment then have a time scheduled for testing, if that’s indicated.

The phone number for the public to call is 1-888-USA-2650 (1-888-872-2650). Phones are answered weekdays from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

The tests are performed weekdays from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.

No one will be admitted to the site for testing without an appointment and proper identification.

“As the region’s only academic health system, USA Health is very pleased with the response our community continues to show as it relates to testing during the COVID-19 outbreak,” said Michelle Dudley, executive director of practice management for USA Health and assistant vice president for medical affairs at the University of South Alabama College of Medicine. “Through the partnership with the City of Mobile, first responders and front-line workers continue to be tested as well, helping to ensure the safety of our community.”

Ladd-Peebles Stadium will continue as the testing site for USA Health employees and patients who have been screened and approved for testing. Mobile area first responders also have been tested at the site. USA Health patients should contact their USA Health provider if they believe they need to be tested.

At the site protocols:

• Entry is on the East side of the stadium. Signs are in place for way finding.

• Patients should remain in their cars with the windows rolled up.

• To confirm identity, patients will be asked for their driver’s license and insurance card.

• A healthcare worker will come to the window, at which time the patient should roll it down.

• The healthcare worker will swab the inside of the patient’s nose and/or throat.

• After the procedure, the car window should be rolled back up. Patients should exit the testing site on the West side of the stadium.

• Information on how to quarantine, according to CDC guidelines, will be provided.

Testing

• USA Health anticipates test results within 72 hours, but this will be determined by the volume of tests and the ability of the testing lab to process samples.

• An information sheet will be provided on how to sign up via the USA Health patient portal to view test results. Those who test positive will be contacted and provided further healthcare instruction.