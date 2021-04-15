MOBILE, Ala. --According to USA Health, no appointment is needed for the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine clinic planned today

Those 16 and older can receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at a drive-through vaccination clinic today, Thursday, April 15, from noon to 4 p.m. at Riverside Baptist Church, 3130 Dauphin Island Parkway, in Mobile.

The clinic, a partnership of USA Health, the City of Mobile and community organizations, will return on Thursday, May 6 to provide second doses of the vaccine.