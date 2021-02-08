MOBILE, Ala. -- USA Health will host a mass vaccination event at the Mobile Civic Center from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 13, focusing on educators. The announcement was made Monday.

Officials say all vaccine recipients will be required to have an appointment. USA Health expects to provide 2,000 vaccines on Saturday, more than any other provider in Mobile.

People wanting to receive a vaccination can register at https://c19vaccine.southalabama.edu/

People in eligible groups other than educators who have registered with USA Health will receive appointments for Feb. 13 if they are available.

USA Health’s online registry is a fast and efficient way for eligible people to arrange for appointments to be vaccinated at our vaccination center at the Mobile Civic Center. Currently, USA Health is providing approximately 1,000 vaccinations at the site each day, Monday through Friday, and will double that number for this event.

So far, USA Health has provided more than 12,000 COVID-19 vaccinations since Dec. 15, 2020.

Important information for those coming to the USA Health Vaccination Center to know:

• Enter on Claiborne Street and have photo ID available.

• Recipients will stay in their cars for the entire process while at the Civic Center Arena.

• The average time it takes to complete the process is about 1 hour to 1.5 hours. Please plan accordingly.

• At the first checkpoint, recipients’ ID will be checked to ensure they are on the schedule.

• At the second checkpoint, recipients will receive the Pfizer Emergency Use Authorization Fact Sheet for vaccine recipients. People also will receive information on how to opt-in to the CDC V-Safe monitoring app. The app will text recipients each day for 1 week, so they can report side effects to the CDC.

• People then will enter the tunnel that leads into the Civic Center Arena. Drivers will be directed by staff to enter a lane to receive their vaccination. USA Health staff will review the completed consent form with recipients and then will administer the vaccine in the upper arm. A timer will be placed on the vehicle and started once the vaccine is given.

• After the vaccination, recipients will be directed to the medical observation area. Staff will visit the car to complete the appointment check-out, as well as provide educational information on what to expect after vaccination.

• The check-out process will include scheduling the follow-up booster dose in 3 weeks, as well as taking pictures of photo IDs and insurance cards if needed. USA Health staff will monitor vaccine recipients for at least 15 minutes. Nurses, healthcare providers and emergency medical personnel will be on-site to provide any assistance.

• After monitoring and check-out is completed, recipients will be directed to exit the monitoring station.

• If recipients have provided a cell number, USA Health will send them a text each day for 1 week to allow them to report any significant side effects to USA Health. USA Health will review that information daily and will attempt to call recipients if needed.