MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - USA Health tested more than 420 patients for the COVID-19 virus during the first full week its public site was open from April 6-10 at Ladd-Peebles Stadium. At least 25 of those tests were positive, officials said Friday.

They say potential patients will be required to be screened by phone to determine if testing is needed. If that’s the case, patients will be given a virtual appointment then have an appointment time scheduled for testing, if that’s indicated.

The phone number for the public to call is 1-888-USA-2650 (1-888-872-2650). Phones are answered weekdays from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

The tests are performed weekdays 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

As a reminder, no one will be admitted to the site for testing without an appointment and proper identification.

“Helping to determine the spread of the virus through a public testing site is vital as our community works to lessen the impact of COVID-19 on the upper Gulf Coast,” said Michelle Dudley, executive director of practice management for USA Health and assistant vice president for medical affairs at the University of South Alabama College of Medicine. “The turnaround time for results has been less than 72 hours this week, so patients have been able to find out more quickly whether or not they are positive. As the region’s only academic health system, USA Health is pleased to continue this much-needed service in partnership with the City of Mobile.”

Ladd-Peebles Stadium will continue as the testing site for USA Health employees and patients who have been screened and approved for testing. Mobile area first responders also have been tested at the site. USA Health patients should contact their USA Health provider if they believe they need to be tested.

At the site reminders:

• Entry is on the East side of the stadium. Signs are in place for way finding.

• Patients should remain in their cars with the windows rolled up.

• To confirm identity, patients will be asked for their driver’s license and insurance card.

• A healthcare worker will come to the window, at which time the patient should roll it down.

• The healthcare worker will swab the inside of the patient’s nose and/or throat.

• After the procedure, the car window should be rolled back up. Patients should exit the testing site on the West side of the stadium.

• Information on how to quarantine, according to CDC guidelines, will be provided.

Testing

• USA Health anticipates test results within 72 hours, but this will be determined by the volume of tests and the ability of the testing lab to process samples.

• An information sheet will be provided on how to sign up via the USA Health patient portal to view test results. Those who test positive will be contacted and provided further healthcare instruction.