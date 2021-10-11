MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The visitation policy for USA Health University Hospital in Mobile has changed to allow for two visitors in inpatient areas, the hospital announced on Monday.
The change is effective immediately.
Those receiving outpatient and emergency department services will continue to be allowed one visitor.
Read the updated policy here: https://www.usahealthsystem.com/covid-19
