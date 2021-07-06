MOBILE, Ala.-- To protect as many people as possible against COVID-19, members of the USA Health Pandemic Response Team recently began offering vaccine injections to homebound residents who are referred by a healthcare provider.
Healthcare providers can use this link to refer a homebound patient for vaccination: usahealthvaccines.com
USA Health offers several convenient ways for members of the community to get vaccinated:
• Vaccines are offered on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at USA Health Strada Patient Care Center, 1601 Center Street in Mobile. No appointments are needed and walk-ups are welcome.
• You can self-schedule an appointment at the drive-through clinic located at the Mobile Civic Center Arena in downtown Mobile. To schedule at that location, visit usahealthvaccines.com
Since Dec. 15, 2020, USA Health has administered more than 75,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to everyone from frontline workers to children as young as 12 years old.
