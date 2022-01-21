MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- On Monday, Jan. 24, USA Health will begin seeing patients at its new drive-through COVID vaccine and testing site located on the campus of the University of South Alabama at its JagTran facility at 301 Stadium Drive.

For more than a year, the USA Health pandemic taskforce has operated a drive-through COVID testing and vaccine operation at the Mobile Civic Center in partnership with the City of Mobile. That location, now located at the Civic Center’s Expo Hall, will close on Friday, Jan. 21.

Patients with appointments to receive an infusion treatment for COVID on or after Jan. 24 also will be directed to the new USA campus location.

Driving directions

Heading west on Old Shell Road after passing University Boulevard, take John Counts Drive, also marked as Entrance 1, onto the USA campus. Follow the road past the intramural fields to the JagTran building, which will be on the right, across the street from the football stadium. Follow the signs to select a lane to enter the bay doors.

The most convenient route to leave the facility is to exit the JagTran building and take a left onto John Counts Drive and head back to Old Shell Road. Digital directional signs also will be placed near the new testing and vaccine site to help with ease of navigation.

Since December 2020, USA Health has provided more than 100,000 COVID vaccine doses to members of the community and administered more than 85,000 COVID tests.

Scheduling appointments

To request an appointment for a COVID test for non-USA Health employees, call 1-888-USA-2650 or visit our website www.usahealthtesting.com

USA Health is providing Drive-Through COVID-19 Vaccines to those with scheduled appointments, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. Anyone age 5 and older can be self-scheduled for an appointment at USAHealthVaccines.com.

In partnership with the Alabama Department of Public Health and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, USA Health now has access to COVID-19 monoclonal antibody therapies for patients, though weekly availability can be limited. Online Scheduling.