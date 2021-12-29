MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile is continuing to see a rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitals are starting to fill up.

Dr. Larry Mellick, the chief of pediatric emergency medicine at USA Health, said the Children's and Women's emergency room and floor are full.

"It's a mixture of patients that are in PICU and on floor. Some of these are COVID patients, a lot are the typical respiratory illnesses you see this time of year that have worsened to the point where they need admitted to the hospital or pediatric intensive care unit," Mellick said. "My goal is to get message out. We really want to take care of critically ill children that's why we're here, that's our passion, that's our mission but we are not a testing site."

Pharmacies, urgent care facilities, and the Mobile County Health Department all offer testing for COVID.