Officials say an uptick in vaccinations could be helping to fuel an uptick in air travel.

Transportation security administration officials are reporting the highest number of fliers since march of last year. They say more than 1.6 million people went through TSA checkpoints on Sunday.

That's roughly 10 times as much as this time last year, but still down about 35 percent from 2019.

And all those flyers could soon have more opportunities to travel.

The United Kingdom is expressing hope that it will soon allow some international flights to resume on May 17.

The European Union is also considers lifting restrictions for fully vaccinated travelers, but there are still some reservations.

Meanwhile, the CDC is giving the greenlight for vaccinated Americans to fly across the U.S., but the CDC is still urging more caution when it comes to traveling abroad.