Vaccinations begin for Baldwin County School employees

USA Health nurses made their first stops at schools across Baldwin County this morning as teachers rolled up their sleeves.

This comes as the state opened up eligibility for the vaccine to more frontline workers, including teachers.

Full and part time Baldwin County Schools employees got the chance to sign up for the shot.

That includes substitute teachers and bus drivers.

Baldwin County Schools Superintendent Dr. Eddie Tyler says they wanted to make it as easy as possible on teachers, keeping them from having to use sick or personal time to get vaccinated.

"Teachers can stay at their schools, they know when to come up. Their principals have that all orchestrated, and it just makes for a seamless day. Our children are not impacted and continue to be educated. Its a win win," said Tyler.

Principals set up schedules throughout the rest of the week for vaccinations so anyone who wants one can get their first round of the Pfizer vaccine.

Superintendent Tyler says he plans on getting the needle prick on Friday, after all of his employees have already been taken care of.

The next round of shots will come in three weeks, after Mardi Gras break.