DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) -- Today, the Mobile County Health Department is hosting a vaccine clinic on Dauphin Island.
First doses of the Moderna vaccine will be administered from 9 this morning until 1 p.m.
It's happening at the Dauphin Island Sea Lab inside the Shelby Center.
This is a first come, first served event with no appointments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.