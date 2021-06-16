If you still want to get a COVID-19 vaccine, the Mobile County Health Department is hosting another vaccine clinic today.

It's happening from 2 until 7 p.m. at the Eric Heine Learning Center in Calvert. The Pfizer vaccine will be administered to first-dose patients.

The vaccine will be available to those 12 and older.

And, the health department wants to remind you that you can get the Pfizer, Moderna or the Johnson & Johnson vaccines Mondays through Fridays between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. at the Newburn Health Center on Cox Street in Mobile.