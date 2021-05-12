MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- There are still opportunities this week to get a COVID-19 vaccine.
In Mobile, the Newburn Health Center on Cox Street is hosting a walk-in clinic.
You can get first or second doses of the Pfizer vaccine today and Friday from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.
First and second doses of the Moderna vaccine will be administered from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Thursday at the Newburn Health Center.
And in Baldwin County, the Alabama National Guard is hosting a vaccine clinic today from 4 until 8 p.m. at The Coliseum in Robertsdale. No appointment is needed.
The Moderna vaccine will be administered on a first come, first served basis for those 18 years and older.
For those who are looking for their second dose of the Moderna vaccine, there will be another clinic June 8-9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.