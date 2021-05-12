MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- There are still opportunities this week to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

In Mobile, the Newburn Health Center on Cox Street is hosting a walk-in clinic.

You can get first or second doses of the Pfizer vaccine today and Friday from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

First and second doses of the Moderna vaccine will be administered from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Thursday at the Newburn Health Center.

And in Baldwin County, the Alabama National Guard is hosting a vaccine clinic today from 4 until 8 p.m. at The Coliseum in Robertsdale. No appointment is needed.

The Moderna vaccine will be administered on a first come, first served basis for those 18 years and older.

For those who are looking for their second dose of the Moderna vaccine, there will be another clinic June 8-9.