MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile County Health Department is hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic today.
It's happening at the Newburn Health Center in Mobile, from 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.
First doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be administered to those 16 and older. No appointment is needed.
In Baldwin County, a vaccine clinic is happening Wednesday at Prodisee Pantry in Spanish Fort from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The first shot of the Moderna vaccine will be given to those 18 and older.
It's a drive-through event.
