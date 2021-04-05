MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- More people in Alabama are now able to get a CIVUD-19 vaccine.

Starting today, vaccine eligibility in the state expands to everyone 16 years and older.

This follows the lead of some other states and comes at a time when health leaders say traffic at mass vaccination sites has been steady but not overwhelming.

With the eligibility expansion, health officials say nearly 4 million people will able to get the vaccine.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said the vaccine is "our ticket back to a normal life."

"I've certainly had both of the shots, and I'm proud to encourage everyone to get the shot," Ivey said. "The best shot -- is the shot in the arm."

It's important to note that, although vaccine eligibility is expanding to those 16 and older in Alabama, only the Pfizer vaccine has been approved for 16- and 17-year-olds.

The Mobile County Health Department will continue to administer first-dose vaccine shots at the Alabama Cruise Terminal in downtown Mobile today.

It's on a first-come, first-serve basis. The clinic will open at 8 a.m. and continue until 4.

And, don't let those long lines scare you off. We're told they've cleared out pretty quickly in the past.

Officials say so far Alabama has administered more than 1.8 million doses of the vaccines. More than 1.1 million residents have received at least one dose.

More than half of those are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Health leaders say Alabama continues to rank last in the nation in doses administered per capita, however.

But, state health officer Dr. Scott Harris said he attributes that to early stumbles with the state's vaccine rollout.

"We had a somewhat slow rollout at the end of December," Harris said. "We recognize that and wished we had done that faster. But since that time our state has done a great job getting vaccine out and so have other states -- and so being in that order -- we are sort of where we started out. We are very happy with the pace of things right now."

Harris said since vaccinations started ramping up, hospitalizations have remained low.