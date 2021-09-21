The Mobile County Health Department’s COVID-19 Response Team is announcing more opportunities for getting vaccine shots and to being tested. As with all MCHD COVID-19 events, this will follow a first-come, first-served format. No appointments will be taken.

The latest outings will be in conjunction with this week’s Gulf Coast Challenge football game. The 2021 contest will feature the Tuskegee Golden Tigers and the Alabama A&M Bulldogs.

There are several events taking place prior to the game. For a full listing, visit https://thegulfcoastchallenge.com.

On Wednesday, MCHD will provide COVID-19 vaccine during the Wednesday Night Concert at Cathedral Square (300 Conti Street in Mobile) from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. This will offer the Pfizer vaccine (which has been approved for those 12 and older). Rapid testing will also be available during this event.

On Friday, MCHD will provide COVID-19 vaccine during the Friday Night Concert and Second Line at Cathedral Square (300 Conti Street in Mobile) from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. This will offer the Pfizer mRNA vaccine (which has been approved for those 12 and older). Rapid testing will also be available during this event.

On Saturday, MCHD will provide COVID-19 vaccine during the Saturday Game Day Tailgate event on Marti’s Tailgate Row at Ladd-Peebles Stadium (1621 Virginia Street in Mobile) from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. This will offer the Pfizer mRNA vaccine (which has been approved for those 12 and older). Rapid testing will also be available during this event.

While the concerts will be open to the public, Saturday’s event will be available to those attending the game as MCHD will be setup inside the stadium’s tailgate area.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

On every Thursday, MCHD will offer Pfizer mRNA vaccine (which has been approved for those 12 and older) at the Occupational Health Center. This facility is located near the Mobile Aeroplex at Brookley (2050 Michigan Avenue in Mobile). The vaccine clinic will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The public can now get either the Pfizer vaccine (for those 12 and older), the Moderna vaccine (for those 18 and older) or Johnson & Johnson vaccine (for those 18 and older) at both the Keeler Memorial Building (251 North Bayou Street in Mobile) and the Newburn Building (248 Cox Street in Mobile facing Saint Stephens Road).

At the Newburn Building, the weekday hours are from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Vaccine and testing will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. The facility will now be closed on Sundays.

At the Keeler Memorial Building, vaccines and testing are available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The CDC now recommends that people with moderately to severely compromised immune systems receive an additional dose of mRNA COVID-19 vaccine at least 28 days after their second dose of Pfizer vaccine or Moderna vaccine. Those coming for their second or third dose should bring the CDC vaccination card that was presented to them after their primary shot. If you no longer have the card, please be prepared to wait for the MCHD staff to retrieve your information from the statewide vaccination system.

Along with offering vaccine, the Keeler and Newburn staffs provide walk-in rapid testing during those same hours. Testing is free to all ages. Results are provided within 15 to 30 minutes while you wait. No appointments are necessary.

Individuals requesting a molecular test (Abbott ID Now) or a PCR test (through LabCorp) for personal preference or for travel must be tested at Family Health location. Appointments for these specific tests may be made by calling 251-690-8889.

For those wishing to make an appointment to receive COVID-19 vaccine, MCHD is now offering first-dose and second-dose Moderna vaccinations at several of its Family Health locations conveniently located throughout Mobile County. To secure a time to receive the shot, please call 251-690-8889.

To learn the latest on MCHD’s vaccine events, visit www.MCHDcares.com or call 251-410-MCHD (6243).