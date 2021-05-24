MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- If you want to get your shot there are some vaccination events happening in our viewing area.

The Mobile County Health Department is holding a vaccination clinic today. MCHD is offering the second-dose of Moderna in Grand Bay at Little Rock A.M.E. Church from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. That's for those who received their first dose of Moderna on or before April 26.

You can also get a Pfizer vaccine at the Newburn Health Center today from 9 this morning until 3:30 in the afternoon. You don't need an appointment. You can walk right in. That's for both first and second doses. Children 12 and up can get this vaccine.