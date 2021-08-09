MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile County Health Department’s COVID-19 Response Team has more opportunities to get your vaccine shots this week.

As with all MCHD COVID-19 events, this will follow a first-come, first-served format. No appointments will be taken.

On Tuesday, MCHD will provide COVID-19 vaccine to the community at the James T. Strickland Youth Center (2315 Costarides Street in Mobile) from 9 a.m. to noon. This will offer the Pfizer vaccine (for those 12 and older). Those who received the Pfizer vaccine on July 20 can receive their booster shot at this time.

Every Thursday, MCHD will offer Pfizer mRNA vaccine (which has been approved for those 12 and older) at the Occupational Health Center. This facility is located near the Mobile Aeroplex at Brookley (2050 Michigan Avenue in Mobile). The vaccine clinic will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

On Friday, MCHD will offer COVID-19 vaccine at Dauphin Island Town Hall Building (1011 Bienville Boulevard) from 9 a.m. to noon. This will offer both the Pfizer mRNA vaccine (which has been approved for those 12 and older) and Moderna vaccine (which has been approved for those 18 and older). Booster shots are available for those who got their initial dose on July 16 during the Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo or July 22 during Market in the Park.

On Saturday, MCHD will provide COVID-19 vaccine at American Legion Post 250 (10950 Dauphin Island Parkway in Theodore) from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. This will offer the Pfizer mRNA vaccine (which has been approved for those 12 and older).

DAILY CLINICS

The COVID-19 Response Team now has three permanent locations to provide vaccinations and testing. These are available Mondays through Fridays.

The public previously could get either the Johnson & Johnson vaccine (for those 18 and older), the Pfizer vaccine (for those 12 and older) or the Moderna vaccine (for those 18 and older) at the Keeler Memorial Building (251 North Bayou Street in Mobile) and the Newburn Building (248 Cox Street in Mobile). Those clinics are open from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

In an effort to better serve our community, MCHD has expanded its COVID-19 services to The Shoppes at Bel Air. MCHD has set up in the location previously occupied by the Forever 21 clothing store. The mall is located at 3299 Joe Treadwell Drive in Midtown Mobile. Entry will be limited to the exterior doors located between Dillard’s and H&M department stores. This clinic is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Along with offering vaccine, the Keeler, Newburn, and Bel Air sites also provide walk-in rapid testing. Testing is free to all ages. Results are provided within 15 to 30 minutes while you wait. No appointments are necessary.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Those coming for their second-dose booster shot of Pfizer or Moderna should bring the CDC vaccination card that was presented to them after their primary shot. If you no longer have the card, please be prepared to wait for the MCHD staff to retrieve your information from the statewide vaccination system.

Regarding COVID-19 testing, individuals requesting a molecular test (Abbott ID Now) or a PCR test (through LabCorp) for personal preference or for travel must be tested at Family Health location. Appointments for these specific tests may be made by calling 251-690-8889.

For those wishing to make an appointment to receive COVID-19 vaccine, MCHD is now offering first-dose and second-dose Moderna vaccinations at several of its Family Health locations conveniently located throughout Mobile County. To secure a time to receive the shot, please call 251-690-8889.

To learn the latest on MCHD’s vaccine events, visit www.MCHDcares.com or call 251-410-MCHD (6243). Information is also available under the Events section of https://www.facebook.com/ILOVEMCHD/