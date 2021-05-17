MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- If you want or need one, you have more opportunities this week to get a COVID-19 vaccine shot.
Today, the Newburn Health Center on Cox Street in Mobile is offering the Pfizer vaccine from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.
On Tuesday, you can get a Moderna vaccine from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Remember, the Pfizer vaccine is approved for those 12 and older. Moderna's vaccine is approved for those 18 and older.
