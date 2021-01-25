MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- With a limited vaccine supply some people are going to extreme measures, like crossing state lines, to get the shot.

In Florida, about 3.5% of those who’ve gotten vaccinated are from out-of-state. Last week, Florida started limiting that by prioritizing residents.

“You hear these stories of like oh someone wants to come from like far-flungs of the world to Florida, we’re only doing for Florida residents you got to live here either full time or at least part-time,” said Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

In Alabama, there is no vaccine residency requirement.

Despite some calls for it, the Mobile County Health Department says it likely would be illegal.

“Regardless of what you hear about, governor’s in Florida or mayors restricting, we cannot restrict based on federal law and State of Alabama law,” said Dr. Scott Chavers with the Mobile County Health Department.

Since the rollout started in December, vaccine tourism has not been a big issue in the Mobile-area.

The local hospitals tell FOX10 News they are not seeing that problem.

Infirmary Health: “We are following the ADPH guidelines of vaccinating healthcare workers, first responders and those community members age 75 and older. We have not seen many patients who have traveled to us from other states to get their vaccines.”

Springhill Medical Center: “We have not experienced this issue.”

The health department says of the few thousand they have vaccinated only 15 are from out-of-state. While they cannot do anything about it, it would be beneficial if they could limit shots to locals.

“As much as we would be in favor of that we can’t do that,” Dr. Chavers said. “The reason we are in favor of only vaccinating mobile residents is because vaccine allocation and resupply is based on census data.”

The health department says it is important to point out, if you get a shot somewhere else you will need to go back to that same place to get your second dose.