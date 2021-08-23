MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Carnival Cruise Line updated its policy to require nearly all of its passengers to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The company said at least 95 percent of its passengers will be fully vaccinated when cruises set sail.

The company said all of its crew members are already vaccinated.

Carnival said the only unvaccinated passengers will be children under 12 and certain adults who are unable to be vaccinated due to a medical condition.

Guests will be required to confirm their vaccination status and show proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR or antigen test.

More information is posted on the cruise line's website.

The Carnival Sensation is scheduled to begin service out of Mobile on October 21. It will be the first cruise to depart the Port City since the industry was shut down in March 2020 by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Sensation replaces the Fantasy which was taken out of the Carnival fleet and sold for scrap in July 2020.