MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – The pharmaceutical industry has raced to develop a COVID-19 vaccine at record speed, but persuading people to take it might be an even bigger challenge.

And that task may make even harder by the fact that the two-shot vaccine comes with side effects.

Polls have shown reluctance among the general public, and folks in downtown Mobile on Monday seemed split.

“If mild side effects, or mild to moderate side effects, as long as it’s on the low side, I don’t see a problem with taking it,” said John Trough, who was walking alongside Cathedral Square. “I would be more than willing and acceptable to take it. I’d rather take something that would help me.”

Moderna on Monday became the latest company to report its COVID-19 vaccine is highly effective and says it will ask the U.S. government for emergency authorization to distribute it.

But the vaccine manufacturers have reported participants in clinic trials have complained of “mild to moderate” side effects. Those include localized reactions, such as sore arms to more serious symptoms, like headaches and fevers.

“I would like to see more studies being done and just people’s reactions to it before taking it,” she said.

Fear of those side effects could prove to be an obstacle to achieving so-called herd immunity, which experts say requires about a two-thirds participation rate even for a highly effective vaccine.

“Those are not insignificant. I mean, some of those can be headaches that are debilitating,” said Scott Chavers, an epidemiologist with the Mobile County Health Department. “From what I understand, after the second does that in some people, that immune response is fairly pronounced and likely stronger than what you would see in, let’s say, your traditional vaccine regiments.”

The good news is that volunteers in the clinical trials have reported that they go away within a day.

“I think word of mouth will be interesting, you know, when they their friends get it and whether their friends say, ‘It was the worst experience of my life,’ or whether they say it’s not so bad,” said Dr. Paul Goepfert, director of the Alabama Vaccine Research Clinic at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. “I think it’s going to be in the latter, that it's not so bad when, when it’s all said and done, and most people will take it.”

Goepfert, who has worked on the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 clinical trial, added even a mild case of COVID-19 is worse than the side effects that the vaccine might produce.

Goepfert said the public health system has had good success at getting high participation rates for childhood vaccinations, largely because of the role schools play. But he added that take-up rates for adults is much lower – typically about 50 percent for the flu, for instance.

“We have no such infrastructure in place for adults,” he said. “SO that’s already going to be difficult, even without COVID situation.”

But Goeopert said the COVID-19 vaccines have certain things going for them. One is that saturation media coverage has raised public awareness far above what would be typical for a vaccination effort. He also said that the federal government’s investment under “Operation Warp Speed” – on the order of $1 billion per company – has ensured that it will be free for the public.

During the push to get Americans to get the polio vaccine in the 1950s, Goepfert said, celebrities to participate. Singing icon Elvis Pressley was one of them.

“After he did, the uptake was much higher,” he said. “And I can envision us doing something like that, as well, to try and increase the uptake.