State veterans home in Alabama have increased COVID-19 testing for residents and staff.
The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs said it now has more resources available to administer the screenings for those who may have been exposed to the coronavirus.
The department said testing shows that 64 residents and 23 employees at the Bill Nichols State Veterans Home in Alexander City have tested positive. Eight of the residents have died. As of April 18, all of the residents there have been screened.
A National Guard unit worked at the home to disinfect resident rooms, hallways, common areas, and offices.
Three employees at the William F. Green State Veterans Home in Bay Minette have tested positive. The state veterans homes in Huntsville and Pell City have not reported any COVID-19 cases as of Thursday, April 23.
Three other veterans homes are still testing residents and employees.
Tonight's Ask a COVID-19 viewer submitted question: "Is walking through the house for a few …
Small business loans, unemployment queries and stimulus: Investigative reporter Brendan Kirby gives you #COVIDINFO
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – FOX10 News is committed to getting the facts about how the government’…
Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson said he is optimistic that some businesses will be able to open …
While sheltering in place is keeping us safe, isn't always easy.
We are starting to learn some new information about long term care facilities in Mobile and …
State veterans home in Alabama have increased COVID-19 testing for residents and staff.
President Trump and members of the Coronavirus Task Force hold a press briefing for April 23
NEW YORK (AP) — Big public companies that received loans under a government program intended…
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.