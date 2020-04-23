State veterans home in Alabama have increased COVID-19 testing for residents and staff.

The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs said it now has more resources available to administer the screenings for those who may have been exposed to the coronavirus.

The department said testing shows that 64 residents and 23 employees at the Bill Nichols State Veterans Home in Alexander City have tested positive. Eight of the residents have died. As of April 18, all of the residents there have been screened.

A National Guard unit worked at the home to disinfect resident rooms, hallways, common areas, and offices.

Three employees at the William F. Green State Veterans Home in Bay Minette have tested positive. The state veterans homes in Huntsville and Pell City have not reported any COVID-19 cases as of Thursday, April 23.

Three other veterans homes are still testing residents and employees.