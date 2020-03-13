MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Due to the growing concern of the impact of the coronavirus on the community, the Via Health, Fitness and Enrichment Center (Via Center) will suspend its daily operations effective Monday, March 16.
“We have been serving seniors and the community for almost 50 years, and we take our commitment to providing programs and services to improve their quality of life very seriously,” Executive Director Deanna Murphy said for a news release. “According to the Centers for Disease Control and public health entities, seniors have been identified as a high-risk group for being affected by the virus, and we want to ensure they are safe.”
The two-week closure period will allow Via Center management staff to implement an intensive cleaning and disinfecting protocol. Operational decisions will be re-evaluated based on emerging developments on how the virus is affecting the community and its senior citizens, according to the Via Center news release.
Status updates will be posted for members and community users on the Via Center Facebook page, Instagram, the organization’s website and via e-mail.
