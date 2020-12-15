The first COVID-19 vaccine doses have been delivered to Thomas Hospital in Baldwin County.
Infirmary Health shared the accompanying video footage showing the arrival of those doses on Monday. They were shipped by Pfizer and are being kept in ultra-cold storage.
Infirmary Health says it expects to administer the first vaccines to health care workers Wednesday morning.
Across Alabama, nearly 41,000 doses are expected in the first round of shipments from Pfizer. The first vaccinations are reserved for health care workers, who are at high risk because of their jobs.
