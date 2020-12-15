The first COVID-19 vaccine doses have been delivered to Thomas Hospital in Baldwin County.

Infirmary Health shared the accompanying video footage showing the arrival of those doses on Monday. They were shipped by Pfizer and are being kept in ultra-cold storage.

Infirmary Health says it expects to administer the first vaccines to health care workers Wednesday morning.

Across Alabama, nearly 41,000 doses are expected in the first round of shipments from Pfizer. The first vaccinations are reserved for health care workers, who are at high risk because of their jobs.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.