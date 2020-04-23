We are starting to learn some new information about long term care facilities in Mobile and positive COVID-19 cases.

That information came during a news conference by the Mobile County Health Department Thursday.

Out of about 30 such facilities in Mobile, two have self reported cases.

Crowne Health Care has reported the deaths of eleven residents and one employee, along with nearly 100 cases of the virus since the outbreak started.

Lynwood Nursing Home posted on its website it has residents and a team member who have tested positive, but didn't give the number of residents.

However, Thursday, Dr. Rendi Murphree gave an update on an investigation into cases at what she called "congregate settings," like nursing homes and detention centers.

Murphree said, "We have cluster investigations going on in about at least six locations, where we have COVID positive residents or COVID positive staff, so, we do have many, at least six, cluster investigations going on around the county."

Without naming them, Murphree said the outbreaks were in long term care facilities or detention centers.

Controlling the virus in these so called congregate centers have been an issue.

And Murphree said there have been scares at apartment complexes, but that most turned out not to be true.