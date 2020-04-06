Volunteers in Baldwin County making thousands of face masks

Since the CDC has recommended the use of face masks by citizens in public, material has been flying off the store shelves. But, do you know what material is best to use and how to make a functional mask?
Morgan Sanders with Three Little Byrds Children’s Boutique in Magnolia Springs has partnered with volunteers to make thousands of masks. She said cotton is best because it’s easy to work with and breathes. It’s also a material you can find in large supply at home. This is helpful since may store shelves are already empty of material.
Folks are starting to take the COVID-19 Pandemic much more seriously in the last few days. Almost anywhere you go, facemasks are becoming commonplace. People are wearing them to protect themselves and others. Three Little Byrds Children’s Boutique has spent the last several weeks making facemasks for healthcare workers. Along with the public’s help, thousands have gone out to area hospitals and clinics.
A video tutorial on their Facebook page gives step-by-step instructions on how to easily turn three pieces of fabric into a functional facemask. The beauty of it is you can personalize one from what you already have at home.
“People could go for sheets. People could go for old pajamas. Um, pretty much anything,” Sanders said. “Everybody’s got something…an old fabric stash or something laying around the house. It’s three cuts of fabric. That’s it and you can make your own mask, so I’m sure everybody’s got something.”
You can be creative and stylish. The videos will even show you how to incorporate a pipe cleaner into a flexible nose bridge and how to insert a replaceable filter if you choose. Using a sewing machine is the preferred method, but with a little patience, you can also do it by hand.
