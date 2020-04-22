MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – FOX10 News is committed to getting the facts about how the government’s response to the coronavirus affects regular people.

Here is investigative reporter Brendan Kirby with Wednesday’s installment:

QUESTION: For people who are expecting their stimulus payments by check, when will they get them?

BRENDAN: The U.S. House Ways and Means Committee earlier this month indicated that the first physical checks likely would start going out around May 4.

It is unclear when the precise date will be, though. U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said over the weekend that the Internal Revenue Service had not yet sent any paper checks. He said he wanted to give people more time to provide banking information to the IRS through its two portals – “Get My Payment” and a “non-filer” site for people who don’t file tax returns.

Both links are available at irs.gov/coronavirus/economic-impact-payments.

Anyone who cannot provide banking information should make sure he fills out a change-of-address form with the post office if he recently moved.

QUESTION: How long will it take for those checks to go out?

BRENDAN: It could take a long time. The Ways and Means Committee indicated the IRS has the capacity to send 5 million checks a week.

The government estimates there are 90 million to 110 million people who either don’t file taxes or who do file taxes but that the government lacks information about their bank accounts.

That means it would take about 20 weeks to get all the checks out.

If the IRS holds to its May 4 target for beginning the process, it would take to the middle of September before all the checks are sent. But it could be even longer than that. That’s because of many people have had direct deposits bounce back because the payments was sent to the wrong bank accounts.

Factoring that in, it could be well into the fall before everyone gets paid.

QUESTION: How does the government decide which stimulus checks to send first?

BRENDAN: The IRS has prioritized those with direct deposit, because those are the easiest payments to make.

When it comes to the order of the paper checks, the IRS is paying the people with the lowest incomes first.

It works like this: The first batch will go to people with adjusted gross incomes of $10,000 or less. Then it will go to people with adjusted gross incomes of between $10,000 and $20,000. It goes like that all the way up to the people making the highest incomes while still being eligible.

This is a schedule that numerous media outlets have reported, showing checks in each income range and the date of the end of each week that they would be sent.

Keep in mind those dates, though, are not necessarily accurate since the IRS is giving people more time to submit direct deposit information before sending the checks.

• Less than $10,000: April 24

• $10,001 - $20,000: May 1

• $20,001 - $30,000: May 8

• $30,001 - $40,000: May 15

• $40,001 - $50,000: May 22

• $50,001 - $60,000: May 29

• $60,001 - $70,000: June 5

• $70,001 - $80,000: June 12

• $80,001 - $90,000: June 19

• $90,001 - $100,000: June 26

• $100,001 - $110,000: July 3

• $110,001 - $120,000: July 10

• $120,001 - $130,000: July 17

• $130,001- $140,000: July 24

• $140,001 - $150,000: July 31

• $150,001 - $160,000: August 7

• $160,001 - $170,000: August 14

• $170,001 - $180,000: August 21

• $180,001 - $190,000: August 28

• $190,001 - $198,000: September 4

• Remaining checks: September 11

QUESTION: Is there any indication of how people are spending the money?

BRENDAN: It is impossible to know of sure. But a financial services company, IPX 1031, surveyed people earlier this year and found that 29 percent said they planned to save the stimulus money. That was the No. one choice. Next were paying rent and mortgage, followed by paying off debt.

Meanwhile, the company NetSpend – which produces prepaid cards that some people use for refunds – told The Washington Post that most people who have gotten stimulus money on those cards are using them to buy food and gas.

QUESTION: There’s a lot of anxiety over unemployment, and some people might be feeling like they’re the only ones who haven’t been approved.

BRENDAN: You’re certainly not alone if you are in that position.

The state Department of Labor says there are about 162,000 people out of 307,000 applicants who have not yet been approved for unemployment.

Only about 1,000 people actually have been denied. The most common reason is they committed fraud in a previous claim or failed to provide requested information.

The rest who have not been paid break down like this:

59,000 have not filed their weekly certification.

105,000 have some issue that is preventing payment. The biggest issue is employers have 10 days to dispute an unemployment claim. Most employers have not been disputing claims during the coronavirus era, but the law requires due process.

106,000 fall into the expanded eligibility under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program. The state has just now started processing these claims.

QUESTION: Is the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance form that is needed to move a claim forward available online?

BRENDAN: No, people will have to wait for the Alabama Department of Labor to mail the form.

But state officials said they are working on a new process that will make it easier to access that form and provide information.

In the meantime, it is important to fill that out, because that is going to determine the eligibility of people who aren’t normally allowed to get unemployment.

QUESTION: A substitute teacher in the Mobile County Public School System asks why she is not automatically eligible for unemployment benefits consider Alabama’s public schools have been closed by state order.

BRENDAN: It has to do with a provision of state unemployment law that bars teachers from collecting unemployment between academic terms if they have a reasonable expectation of getting hired back for the new school year.

It is common for a non-tenured teachers to be let go after a school year and then reinstated for the next year. Those teachers cannot collect unemployment over the summer.

“While this pandemic event is not between 2 successive academic terms, we still need to verify that these individuals are not being paid as most educational workers are paid on a 12 month basis,” Alabama Department of Labor spokeswoman Tara Hutchison told FOX10 News in a statement.

Substitutes should still be eligible for unemployment, but they will have to provide a statement from the school system confirming that covid-19 is the reason she’s not getting paid.

QUESTION: One viewer asks about a disqualification notice she got because of a “continuance of a previous disqualification for which appeal rights were granted.” What does that mean?

BRENDAN: That means the state previously concluded the person was disqualified because of fraud and is not eligible for benefits for 52 weeks. A subsequent fraud determination bars someone from unemployment benefits for 104 weeks.

But the federal Coronavirus, Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act may make even people in this category eligible for unemployment.

Hutchison told FOX10 News that the department is waiting for additional information from the U.S. Department of Labor to clarify that.

(If you have a #COVIDINFO question for investigative reporter Brendan Kirby, email him at Brendan.Kirby@fox10news.com)