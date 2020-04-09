MOBILE, AL (April 9, 2020) – WALA-TV (FOX 10), the FOX affiliate in Mobile, AL (Market 57), owned by Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP; www.meredith.com), is partnering with Mobile County Public Schools to provide live lessons for students in grades pre-k through 11. Starting Monday, April 13, FOX 10 will broadcast the classroom programs produced by the school district’s mcpssTV channel on its digital subchannel 10.6. Students can watch over the air using an antenna on FOX 10’s digital channel 10.6, Comcast channel 15, AT&T U-verse On Demand channel 99, Mediacom channel 81, and on Roku devices through the Mobile County Public Schools channel.

The partnership between FOX 10 and the Mobile County Public School District is in response to the March 26 order by Alabama Governor Kay Ivey that schools in the state remain closed through the end of the school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The district will be using the live broadcasts as well as online classes and traditional paper packets to keep students learning while they are safe at home.

“We are thrilled to partner with the school district and provide the use of our digital subchannel 10.6 so area students can access their lessons during this unprecedented time,” said Gary Yoder, VP and General Manager of WALA. “This is a challenging situation for most of us, and if FOX 10 can do something to make the lives of local families even a tiny bit easier, we are excited to do it.”

Through the partnership, 33 hours of lessons taught by master teachers will air Monday through Friday. The classes range from elementary reading and math to middle school social studies to high school biology, chemistry and Algebra I and II. There will also be art and music lessons, a K-3 Alabama Reading Initiative reading time, pre-kindergarten classes and messages from local school counselors. The schedule of live classroom lessons is available on fox10tv.com and mcpss.com/coronavirus.

“In Mobile County Public Schools, our goal during this pandemic is to educate all 53,000 of our students in a way that is equitable, regardless of a student’s access to computers and the internet, a student’s capabilities, or a student’s cognitive levels. This partnership with FOX 10 will allow us to share high-quality instruction from master teachers with our students,” said Chresal Threadgill, Superintendent, Mobile County Public Schools. “We would like to thank FOX 10 for helping our students and the community with this valuable resource.”

FOX 10 is also recognizing local 12th graders through its “Saluting our Seniors” program, which gives on-air accolades to the class of 2020. Viewers can submit a picture of a graduating senior, along with his or her name and school, through FOX 10’s website to be recognized on air. The “Saluting our Seniors” program is supported by several local sponsors.

