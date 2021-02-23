ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Walmart in Robertsdale has been added to the list of stores in Alabama that will hold COVID-19 vaccine clinics.

The drive-thru clinics will start on Thursday, February 25, at the store located at 21141 Highway 59.

Appointments must be made on the Walmart website and patients must meet the state requirements for eligibility.

There is no cost to receive the vaccine, insurance is not required, and second doses will be scheduled at the time of the first dose.

Clinics are already being offered at dozens of others Walmart locations across the state. Click here to see the list.