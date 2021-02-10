MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WALA) - Eligible individuals can now receive their COVID-19 vaccine at Sam's Club and Walmart locations across the state of Alabama.

This includes 10 Mobile locations. Click here to schedule your vaccine at a local Walmart. To schedule an appointment at Sam's Club click here.

With 150 million customers and members passing through our doors each week, Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacists can safely and easily reach customers where they’re already shopping for household and health care essentials. The company worked with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and states taking into account the population density, customer demographics, infection rates and availability of local health care resources among other factors to identify many of the participating locations.