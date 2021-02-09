MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WALA) -Sam's Club and Walmart will begin administering COVID-19 vaccine beginning Friday, February 12, Governor Kay Ivey announced Tuesday.

Great news! @Walmart & @SamsClub will begin administering the #COVID19 vaccine to eligible Alabamians on Feb. 12. We’re extremely grateful for this allocation, but I continue to urge patience as each location will have a limited supply. #alpolitics https://t.co/q2CEAg3EHs — Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) February 9, 2021

