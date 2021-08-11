SARALAND, Ala. -- The Walmart store on Industrial Parkway in Saraland will temporarily close down because of the rising cases of COVID-19 and low vaccination rates.

That's according to Glen Wilkens, the director of public affairs at Walmart.

UPDATE: As well, a Walmart official told FOX10 News that the company's store in Fairhope also is shutting down temporarily for a COVID clean and could be closed until Friday or Saturday. FOX10 News is checking with Walmart to determine if additional stores will be closing as well.

The company says the Saraland Walmart will be shut down to allow extra time for a third-party specialist to further sanitize the store and also give associates additional time to restock shelves and prepare the store.

They plan to reopen the store to customers at 6 a.m. on Friday, August 13.

In addition to offering COVID-19 vaccines to customers through walk-in or online appointments, they’re also offering easy access to vaccines for associates.

Associates can receive their vaccinations at their home store pharmacy, on or off the clock.

Should associates choose to schedule their vaccinations elsewhere, Walmart will provide two hours of paid leave.

Associates who receive the vaccine will be given a $150 bonus for doing so and up to three days paid leave, should they experience and adverse reaction to the vaccine.