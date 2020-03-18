DOWNTOWN MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- A health order is forcing restaurants to close their dining rooms throughout Mobile County as the health department tries to contain the coronavirus before cases start popping up here.
Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson and Mobile County Health Department Health Officer Dr. Bernard Eichold are disagreeing about how to handle the coronavirus.
“Dr. Eichold has the authority to do what he did, but that’s not what I would have done,” Stimpson said.
“We all need to get on the same sheet of music,” Dr. Eichold said. “This is all about making Mobile healthier and a safer and a better place for everyone.”
There is a war of words as COVID-19 spreads across the country.
“The mayor has his opinion,” Dr. Eichold said. “The mayor is trained as an engineer, the mayor is a duly elected representative of the community and I respect his opinion on things, but this is a health issue and we’re dealing with it on best science.”
The Mobile County Health Department issuing a health order that closes daycares and schools, stops visitation to nursing homes and prohibits restaurants from serving food to customers inside, requiring takeout or delivery service.
“In the sake of being cautious and trying to prevent the spread of this disease we’re issuing the order,” Dr. Eichold said.
The order and the coronavirus pandemic are hitting restaurants like Noble South on Dauphin Street hard.
“My concern is just being able to find a way to stay afloat over the next couple of weeks or months,” said Chris Rainosek, Owner of Noble South.
There are still no confirmed cases of the virus in Mobile County, but health leaders believe it is already here.
The health department says testing is limited and it is not their choice.
“This is not a lack of political will, this is a lack of material supplies,” Dr. Eichold said.
In the end, the health department says testing does not matter because there is no cure and treatment is the same. Instead they say prevention is key.
