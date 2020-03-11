WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) --
The Washington County School System is taking special health and cleaning measures this week.
All county schools will dismiss at 12:30 PM Thursday for a district-wide disinfecting process. All staff members and teachers will remain to help with the process.
FOX10 News asked parents outside McIntosh Elementary what they thought of the move.
Ethel Powell said, “I’m happy, yes. It’s a very good idea. And I’m glad they’re doing it.”
When asked how worried she was about the coronavirus, Powell said, “Well, I am worried, but a lot of us goes out a lot and we don’t have a choice, so, when you go out and you come back, we’ll change the clothes and washing hands and disinfect. It’s about all we can do.”
Another person we talked to said, “Yes, I’m glad they’re closing down to disinfect”.
Lenore Bell said she thought the disinfecting was a great idea. And when asked how concerned she was about the virus, Bell said, “I’m not really concerned about it because everyone here is disinfected and making sure everyone stays safe.“
Washington County schools are reminding parents to make arrangements for someone to be at home for children Thursday.
